StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.29. 8,838,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.