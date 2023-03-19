StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

