StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.
Mplx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44.
Mplx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mplx (MPLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.