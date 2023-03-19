StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In related news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $178,711. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.