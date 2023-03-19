StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance
NYSE:OSG opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $270.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 210,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
