StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
WOOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 3.8 %
WOOF opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
