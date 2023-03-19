StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

