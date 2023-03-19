StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.56.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Articles

