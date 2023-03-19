StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

