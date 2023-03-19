StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.14 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

RedHill Biopharma’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

