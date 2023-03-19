StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.14 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
RedHill Biopharma’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 23rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
