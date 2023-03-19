StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of FRBK stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 2,051,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,486. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $77.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

