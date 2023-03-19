StockNews.com Begins Coverage on REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $680.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.96.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in REV Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 177,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.