StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Tucows Price Performance
TCX opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Tucows has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $161,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,122,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,311,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 77,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tucows
About Tucows
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tucows (TCX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.