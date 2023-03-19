StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TCX opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Tucows has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $161,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,122,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,311,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 77,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tucows by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tucows by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

