StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of VSEC opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VSE by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of VSE by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VSE by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

