StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Stock Down 6.1 %
YRD opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
