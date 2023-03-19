StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

YRD opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

