StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an add rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 17,529,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,440. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

