StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VOXX International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in VOXX International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VOXX International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VOXX International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

