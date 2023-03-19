StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $269.03 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.