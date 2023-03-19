StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,346.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,453.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,388.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $1,030.38 and a one year high of $1,560.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

