Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 287.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.05.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $267.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

