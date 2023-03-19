Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 262,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in Aflac by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

