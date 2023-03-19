Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Ossiam increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $405.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.