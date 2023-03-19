Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Paychex by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

