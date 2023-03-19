Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.76 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

