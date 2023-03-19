Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $81.71 million and $4.25 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.60 or 0.06551202 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,197,583 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.