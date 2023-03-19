Substratum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.94 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $139,225.26 and approximately $16.94 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00033626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00206253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,278.12 or 1.00065136 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036349 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.