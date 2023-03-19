sUSD Price Hits $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 41,342,834 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

