Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on April 13th

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2699 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

SVNLY stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

