Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.13

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of SEK 19.13 and traded as low as SEK 16.41. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 16.62, with a volume of 36,800 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 177.20.
Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Down 4.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is SEK 19.13 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 16.38.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.
