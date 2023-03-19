Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and traded as low as $23.58. Swiss Re shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 35,199 shares trading hands.

SSREY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

