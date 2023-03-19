Systelligence LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

