Systelligence LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises about 5.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $95.63.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

