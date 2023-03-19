Systelligence LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,902 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

