Systelligence LLC Sells 25,968 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,968 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

