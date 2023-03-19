Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is DNB Asset Management AS’s 10th Largest Position

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.4% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $205,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,703,000 after buying an additional 283,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,314,000 after purchasing an additional 223,735 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.28. 2,835,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $159.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

