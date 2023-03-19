Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal anticipates that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.82) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.96) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $19.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $58,989.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,992,902.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $58,989.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,992,902.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $75,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,166,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $867,578. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

