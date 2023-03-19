Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Alteryx comprises about 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Insider Activity

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

