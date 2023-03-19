Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. PROCEPT BioRobotics comprises 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,520. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRCT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,332. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

