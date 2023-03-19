Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Ebix comprises about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ebix worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1,718.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 38,158 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ebix Price Performance

About Ebix

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,332. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $423.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.42.

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

See Also

