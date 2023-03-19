Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 401,978 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after buying an additional 398,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.07. 1,660,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

