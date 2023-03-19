Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:EW traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,045. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
