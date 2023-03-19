Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,045. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

