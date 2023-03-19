Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $288.39. 8,341,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,982. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $292.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.66.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

