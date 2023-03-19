Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ASML by 311.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $633.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62. The company has a market capitalization of $250.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $646.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

