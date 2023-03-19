Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 3,283 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $127.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

