Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 4,549 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $108.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

