Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 357,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $127.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

