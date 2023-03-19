Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,191.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,346.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,267.39. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

