Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NEE stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

