Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

