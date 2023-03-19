Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $636.71 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

