Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.